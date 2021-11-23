One Killed in Crash in Hayden
HAYDEN, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed when their vehicle struck a pole in Hayden Monday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, the 50-year-old driver was headed south on U.S. Highway 95 in a small SUV when they hit a traffic light post at the intersection of Lancaster Road. The driver died from his injuries at the scene. The roadway was partially blocked. The crash remains under investigation.
