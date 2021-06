FILER, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities in Filer are investigating a fatality that happened earlier this morning.

The Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley identified the victim as Jordan Jeremiahsin Akau, 45 of Twin Falls. Turley said a 2,000 pound bag of seed fell on Akau at a processing facility. An ambulance was called, but the man died at the scene. The Filer Police Department is investigating the incident.

