Truck Plunges Off Salmon Falls Dam, Two Killed

ROGERSON, Idaho (KLIX)-A father and son were killed Saturday evening when their pickup went off the dam west of Rogerson.

The Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley identified the two victims as Chris Patterson, 58, and his son Nathaniel Patterson, 18, both of Burley. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, the two were killed at around 6:30 p.m. when their pickup went out of control while pulling a camp trailer as they approached the Salmon Falls Creek Dam. The Dodge pickup was headed east when it hit ice, slid into the barrier wall on the passenger side and fell approximately 250 feet into the Salmon Falls Creek Canyon. The camp trailer disconnected from the pickup and remained on the dam.

Twin Falls County deputies, Twin Falls County Search and Rescue, Magic Valley Paramedics and SORT, Air St. Luke's, Salmon Tract Fire and Filer Quick Response Unit all responded to the accident.