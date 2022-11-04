American Falls Teen Killed in Rollover Near Burley
BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-An 18-year-old driver died early Friday morning in a rollover on the interstate near Burley. according to Idaho State Police, the 18-year-old male from American Falls was headed east on Interstate 84 at around 2:30 a.m. when he went off the roadway, overcorrected, and rolled a 2003 Dodge pickup in the median. ISP said the driver had not been wearing a seat belt. The crash blocked traffic on I84 for about three hours.
