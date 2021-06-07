RIRIE, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho troopers say motorcycle safety gear likely saved a Florida woman from serious injuries when she fell off the back of a motorcycle Sunday near Ririe.

Passenger Margaret Malbaurn, 73, of Lake Park, Florida fell off the back of a Harley Davidson motorcycle Sunday afternoon on U.S. Highway 26, just east of Ririe, according to Idaho State Police. Malbaurn was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. The investigating trooper said a helmet and full protective motorcycle gear helped prevent serious injuries.

ISP used the incident as a reminder to motorcycle riders to wear protective gear to stay safe this summer on Idaho roads.

