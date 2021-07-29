The Origin Stories Of The Names Of Some Idaho Cities

So you may already know that Twin Falls was named after two smaller waterfalls that are actually not two anymore outside of town. After the power plant took over one of the waterfalls it is really just a single fall. But did you know some of the origin stories behind these other Idaho town names?

According to the Museum of Idaho, there is a lot of history behind the names of some Idaho cities and towns. Here are some of my favorites.

Boise was named after the Boise River. Allegedly, the Boise River was named after some French-Canadian explorers were traveling through the desert and was excited to see the trees along the river. "Les Bois"

Declo apparently was supposed to be called Marshfield, but due to some issued with the post office, they were unable to get it approved. So the settlers joined two names of prominent families Dethles and Cloughly. Interesting

Eden was, as some could have guessed, named after the Biblical Garden of Eden. Apparently the valley surrounding the town reminded settlers of a heavenly place.

Filer was named after the general manager of the Twin Falls Canal Company, Walter Filer. According to the Museum of Idaho, there was also a town close named Eldridge but it became absorbed my Filer.

Idaho Falls apparently had a lot of different names including Flathead Crossing, Taylor's Bridge or Taylor's Crossing and Eagle Rock. Land developers eventually called the town Idaho Falls hoping to attract settlers and tourist. The falls became more prominent after the damming of the river in 1911.

Ririe apparently had several names prior as well. It was called Birch Creek, Prospect, Rudy and Lorenzo before Ririe. It was named after David Ririe who convinced farmers to give portions of their land to the railroads so they could hauls crops.

Many towns were named after LDS church members and settlers as well including Rigby, Preston, Milo and Salem.

You can read more about Idaho town origins here.

