Juvenile Driver Killed in Crash Near Ririe

RIRIE, Idaho (KLIX)-A young driver was killed while pulling out of a driveway near Ririe Friday morning.

According to Idaho State Police, at around 8:40 a.m. troopers responded to the two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 26 east of Ririe. The juvenile had been driving a older Ford ZX2 coupe when he failed to yield to traffic while exiting a driveway and collided with a Toyota Sequoia SUV. The juvenile died at the scene.

ISP said the crash blocked traffic for about two hours.

Get our free mobile app