Father of Papa Kelsey’s Sub and Pizza Shop Has Died

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The father of a popular pizza and sandwich shop in the Magic Valley passed away recently at the age of 74.

According to his obituary, Dale Kelsey died at his home in Buhl on January 20. Kelsey is the creator of Papa Kelsey's restaurants located across the Magic Valley and eastern Idaho, as well as western Colorado and southern Arizona.

The small chain is known for its signature hot sandwiches with freshly made bread, and giant cinnamon rolls, when available. Papa Kelsey's also serves pizza and variety of salads. It says in his obituary that Dale started the restaurant in 1984 after moving to Idaho from Michigan, and it grew from there to more than a dozen locations.

Kelsey grew up in Michigan, served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and has several children, 26 grandchildren with a great grandchild on the way. According to his obituary, a viewing is scheduled for January 29, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 501 Main St., Buhl, funeral services scheduled for January 30, beginning with a viewing at 9:30 a.m.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app