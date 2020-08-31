Hailey Woman’s Obituary Is Unique And Perfect Tribute

You wouldn't normally find comfort and satisfaction in the obituary section but the family of this Hailey woman gave the perfect tribute. After reading the obituary you feel like you know everything about an endearing woman.

First and foremost, condolences to the family and friends and those she touched in her life. Secondly, whoever wrote this obituary needs an award. I feel like this woman is who I want to be when I grow up and I am incredibly sad I never got to meet her.

Holly Blair seemed like an amazing woman. From what I gather from this, she loved animals and her children, she was probably the most fun person at any Halloween party and she was caring.

I love that they included her "future plans of drinking beer with Terry Pratchett and flying across the moon on her broomstick on Halloween." I am sure she will find a way to communicate with her family through the cockatiel.

Rest In Peace Holly Blair who exploded into glitter and bats. I may have never known you but I will definitely be carving an extra pumpkin this Halloween in your honor. You seemed like you would have been a ton of fun. "All hail the wicked witch of Juniper Road", although I am not so sure you were wicked with all the love people are sharing.