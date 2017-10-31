FDA Warns Against Eating Too Much Black Licorice

It's halloween so we will be all be eating our share of candy tonight. The FDA has a warning about overdoing it on black licorice.

Black licorice contains a sweetening compound Glycyrrhizin. Taken at high levels, this compound can negatively affect Potassium levels, cause irregular heartbeat, high blood pressure, swelling, lethargy, even congestive heart failure.

Black licorice can also interact with certain medications and supplements.

So remember, you can enjoy black licorice, just don't eat too much.

The video from the FDA above explains it all... and if you have any questions about how much is too much, consult your physician.