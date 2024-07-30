Federal Agents Can Arrest You for Picking Berries in Idaho

Say you’re hiking in a national forest. You see some sweet berries and gobble a few. Did you know you’re breaking the law? State Republican Party Chairwoman Dorothy Moon recently attended a gathering where the Forest Service explained the rights and wrongs on land administered by a faraway federal government. One that has a grip on two-thirds of the land in Idaho.

There’s supposed to be some flexibility in-laws. A moron who tips over a monument should face serious judgment. It’s a deterrence. But if you pluck a huckleberry or pick up a shiny pebble. Some too many people took jobs within the Deep State because they enjoyed lording it over others. Our forefathers fought against tyranny and established what was supposed to be a land of liberty. Now we’re saddled with millions of government workers, and a substantial percentage are tinhorn dictators.

Moon shared a story about asking a government agent if a fungus she had picked was dangerous. He asked if she had broken the law by picking it on federal land. What possibly saved her a heavy fine was that she picked it on her property.

Teddy Roosevelt wanted to preserve wildlands for our enjoyment. He didn’t propose fencing them off and barring the taxpaying public from using parks and forests. Too many people are wearing uniforms and pretending to be our masters.

Moon spoke with us on Magic Valley This Morning.

Can we manage our lands? Do people in Washington believe their craniums are larger and their regard for the land greater?

Tell you what, focus on capturing the arsonists and leave the berry pickers alone.

