Yes, Masks Make You Look Like a Dork

Let’s be blunt, masks don’t make you prettier. Yesterday I was sharing a story on-air about a politician in the Midwest who arrived at a public event wearing a mask. It looked like a Confederate flag. The man apologized to media and promised to never wear the same mask again.

Then I shared a story about a politician wearing a mask with the Minnesota Twins logo. The Twins haven’t been much of a ball club in almost 30 years. A guy who saw the picture told me it looked more like a jock strap than a mask. I replied if it was the Twins, probably the latter.

Later in the day some retired state bureaucrat wrote me and vented. I was “ridiculing” people for wearing masks. Apparently, if I tell a joke about a bad baseball team, some numbskull won’t wear one and will guzzle Lysol and fish tank cleaner and people will die and it’ll be my fault. I think that’s the logic behind her snotty message.

It was also later in the day. It makes me wonder if people have been knocking back the muscatel since breakfast and then angrily start typing. Former bureaucrat is akin to saying servile personality and when it comes to government edicts these are worrisome people.

Let me repeat, if we looked better wearing masks, people would’ve been wearing them for centuries in hopes of attracting a mate, although. The possibility is open a mask may hide some flaws and allow you a better opportunity at reproducing. This isn’t an opinion. If I say it, it doesn’t make the actual looks of anyone change.

I posted the following statement at Facebook and the old manure really hit the fan:

A retired state legislator (and none of his fellow Republicans were sad to see the bitter old fellow leave), re-posted my meme. Apparently, to show my malicious criminality and have me hauled away for not telling everyone they must love Big Brot… I mean, Brad Little. Sorry.

Like the retired bureaucrat, these people have public pensions and are inoculated against the horrific economic calamity. And they’ll keep getting paid because the money comes from you. Servile, elitist and angry they’ve got diminished influence. Pray their descent into dementia is a soft landing.