Felon Wanted For Multiple South Idaho Window Replacement Scams

Police in southwest Idaho are looking for a man wanted in connection with a string of fraudulent transactions involving window replacement services.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office has added a Boise man to the Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho Most Wanted website for charges of grand theft and failure to appear. Tracy Rae Gibson, 58, is wanted as of March 7, 2019, according to his police profile . Multiple claims of Gibson accepting payments for replacement services, with no follow through, have been reported.

Gibson was arrested in January, but was a no show to his scheduled court proceedings. He has two felony warrants currently active. Boise area police are warning the public to be careful not to fall victim to Gibson for services involving window replacement.

Gibson is listed as 5'10'', 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has mainly targeted Boise area homes. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Tracy Rae Gibson, you are urged to contact the Ada County Sheriff's Office, at 208-577-3000.