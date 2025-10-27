I base my prediction on a fat cat. She’s lived in our storage shed since she was born in the spring of 2015. As I write this, she remains very healthy for a barn cat and maintains a robust appetite. In fact, as we look forward to winter (I say that with a straight face), she has become wide. She survived the winter of 2016-17 and has never been this big. I gather she’s packing on layers of fat in anticipation of some cold weather. I’ve also noticed my house cat is showing a strong appetite, and he won’t even go outside when the temperature drops below 60 degrees.

Not only that, but I Try Making an Educated Guess by My Surroundings

None of what I’m saying would probably be considered science, but both are based on observations. I’ll also remind you to be kind to animals this winter. We used to have far more strays in the area of work, and we fed them to make life easier. We also constructed some smaller insulated shelters. I used totes and foam. Although some of the foam got torn out and was used as a bed on the open floor.

The Internet Can Help You Find a Solution

The shed itself provides protection from the wind, which I suspect is the real villain in winter. If you don’t have a shed, you can go online and find all sorts of suggestions for providing and building shelters for the colder months. I would advise leaving an escape as well, such as a second door or hole to foil predators.