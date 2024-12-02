WARNING: Cats and Christmas Trees in Idaho Don’t Mix Well

Dogs aren’t likely to climb the boughs. Cats are another story. I came across some advice for cat owners. First, you’re probably better off with an artificial tree. A real tree is heavier and easier to anchor, but the pitch and the needles can be toxic for your cat. You’ll probably need to tie a fake tree to something sturdy.

One recommendation is to put up the tree and let it stand for a few days before decorating. The animal gets acclimated and the novelty may wear off after a few days. You should also buy decorations that aren’t fragile. If they end up as feline soccer balls, you don’t want sharp pieces all over the floor. If you have expensive decorations, put them away for a future Christmas.

Avoid using tinsel. A friend had a cat that swallowed dome, and when it had to be pulled out from another canal, the cat wasn’t compliant.

An artificial tree also means your cat won’t drink the water to refresh a real tree.

Be aware that you may believe you have all bases covered, and your cat is still going to be clever and defeat your work. Have you seen those videos of cats destroying the efforts of their owners? Let’s just say the furry little creatures have various tools.

I haven’t put up a tree for 10 years because of the cat issue. Prior I bore witness to the mayhem that could be created. Of course, if you own a dog, the tree should be fine.

