The Kimberly FFA is hosting a night of Donkey Basketball in Kimberly.

Watching donkey basketball for a good cause is about as fun as it gets. The Kimberly FFA is hosting a donkey basketball tournament at the Kimberly LA Thomas Gym on March 9th at 7pm.

The FFA will be taking on the Kimberly Fire Department, Do it for Dylan and the Rising Stars Therapeutic Riding Center.

Tickets are $4 for kids, $6 for students, and $8 for adults.