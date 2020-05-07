Filer Fun Days Says It Is Still Happening

Coming off the heels of Twin Falls Western Days announcing the cancellation of the event, Filer Fun Days, which is scheduled later in the year, announced the event is still a go.

Twin Falls Western Days was scheduled for May 30th so it is understandable that the event was cancelled with so much uncertainty with the reopening of Idaho.

Filer Fun Days is scheduled to happen June 19th and 20th with a ton of events right before Father's Day. According to their Facebook page, Filer Fun Days will have a fish fry, pancake breakfast, parade, food vendors, live music, arts and crafts, fun for the kids and to top it all off a fireworks display.

Their Facebook page also stressed that the event is happening as long as the progress of reopening the state remains on track. Since the Western Days parade isn't going to happen and you are missing creating a float, you can apply to be part of the Filer Fun Days parade. The theme this year for the parade I think makes total sense, it is hometown heroes. I can't wait to see what floats and costumes people come up with.

I love a good parade, don't you? The Filer Fun Days parade has always been amazing, but this year will be the best yet.... Posted by Filer Fun Days on Wednesday, May 6, 2020

We are definitely looking forward to having some normalcy again and the ability to go to events. It has been hard to have so many events cancelled or postponed but right now we can mark our calendars for this event and make it a huge success.