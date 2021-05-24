Filer Man Killed in Crash Near Howe

HOWE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 58-year-old man from Filer died in a crash with a semi-truck hauling a single wide house Monday afternoon near the small community of Howe.

According to Idaho State Police, at just before 2 p.m Jimmy Combs, was driving a GMC pickup on Idaho Highway 33 north of the town pulling an trailer with an ATV in it when he crossed the center line on a curve and hit the corner of the mobile home being pulled by a Peterbilt truck. Combs' pickup went off the road, the ATV came off the trailer and hit the pilot car driven by Mandy Zollinger, of Rexburg.

The pickup ended up in a field. Combs died at the scene, he hadn't been wearing a seat belt, according to Idaho State Police. The driver of the semi-truck, Donald Comption, of Boise and the pilot car driver were not hurt in the crash. The highway was blocked for about six hours.

