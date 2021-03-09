Florida Man Gets Prison for Trying to Sell Stolen Bikes in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A Florida man will spend time in prison for trying to sell stolen bicycles from several states in Idaho.

The acting U.S. Attorney Rafael Gonzalez, Jr. announced last week Bradley Knirnschild, 27, of Kissimmee, Florida will spend two years behind bars at a federal prison following his sentencing by a U.S. District Judge in Boise. Knirnschild will also have to serve three years of supervised release and pay close to $15,000 in restitution. He pleaded guilty to interstate transportation of stolen goods.

According to court records, Knirnschild was caught by Boise Police in August of 2019 after he had tried to sell eleven high-end bicycles stolen from Nevada and Washington to a pawn shop in Boise. The bikes were estimated to be valued at more than $5,000 combined. Boise Police also found about $14,000 in cash within the rented box van Knirnschild was driving.

According to the U.S. Attorney, Knirnschild had rented the box van in Florida in July of 2019 for a day and never returned it. He then proceeded to travel to multiple states where he would rent high-end bikes, but never return them. Instead he would sell the stolen bicycles to pawn shops in other states. Investigators say the scheme resulted in a total loss of $40,000 to the various bicycle shops.

