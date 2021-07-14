UPDATE: Fire Burning Near Albion

UPDATE:ALBION, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire crews are responding to a human caused fire that is burning near Albion on the Minidoka Ranger District. According to the U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest, fire crews responded to the blaze about four miles east of the Pomerelle ski mountain in Cassia County. The fire is burning through brush and timber. The Cassia County Sheriff's Office has closed to the road to Howell Canyon for the safety of the public and firefighters. Deputies are also locating and evacuating campers in the area.

The Forest Service said it had burned roughly 64 acres as of 4 p.m. At around 7 p.m. it was estimated to have burned 90 acres. More crews, equipment and aircraft are expected to show up to assist with getting the fire under control. All Forest lands are under Stage 1 Fire restrictions allowing campfire only in designated campgrounds.

