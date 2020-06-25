Fire Burns Near East Thousand Springs State Park

WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-A fire broke out near a Magic Valley state park Wednesday in the Snake River Canyon.

According to idahofireinfo.com, the blaze broke out at around 7:19 p.m. near the Thousand Springs State Park eastern complex south of Wendell and burned roughly 1.3 acres of brush and grass. Idaho State Police was on scene assisting with the fire along with other area agencies.

ISP mentioned on social media the fire may have been started by a discarded cigarette. Fire crews were expected to have the blaze contained later that evening with full control expected Thursday afternoon.

Idaho State Police