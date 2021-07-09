Fire Crews Respond to Fire Under Perrine Bridge Late Thursday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A fire broke out under the south side of the Perrine Bridge late Thursday evening. According to the Twin Falls Police Department, the fire burned along the canyon wall. Fire crews could be seen on the bridge blocking part of the northbound lanes. The fire department asked motorist to avoid the area. The cause is under investigation. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's office, marine deputies were called out as well to help assist firefighters. Deputies were able to light the canyon wall while firefighters put out the fire. They then pickup the fire crew and took them to Centennial Park so they didn't have to hike up the canyon wall with all their gear. The fire department did not say what started the fire, however the sheriff's office mentioned in their post on social media that the current dry conditions and fireworks don't mix. More information to come.

