Fire Damages Gooding House

GOODING, Idaho (KLIX) – A house in Gooding caught fire Wednesday morning due to a faulty furnace in the home's basement.

The fire, which was reported about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, did significant damage to the house, located in the area between 1800 East and 1600 South, Gooding Fire Chief Brandon Covey told News Radio 1310. He said his crew determined the cause of the fire was due to a malfunction in the two-story home’s furnace.

Causing additional challenges for firefighters was about two feet of water in the basement that they had to pump out before they could access the furnace.

The fire lit off a propane tank, which fueled the blaze. “It blasted the south side and traveled up the the walls to the second floor,” Covey said, “from the basement all the way to east and south sides.”

Firefighters, assisted by crews from Wendell and Bliss, were able to get the blaze put out in about two hours. No one was home at the time of the fire, he said.

Tuesday Brush Fire

Gooding firefighters also were out late Tuesday night fighting a brush fire along a rail road'st track right of way between 2200 East and 2250 East.

The fire started during a controlled burn by local farmers, Covey said, but the blaze got out of hand and burned trees and brush. He said firefighters were mopping up until after midnight.