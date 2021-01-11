FILER, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire crews from Filer and Buhl responded to a structure fire Sunday that displaced several people.

According to Filer Fire and Rescue, crews were sent out at around 12:30 p.m. to a house on 1900 E and 3800 N, when they arrived they found a house with smoke and flames coming from the attic. About a dozen firefighters from Filer and help from the Buhl Fire Department worked to quickly extinguish the blaze. The two-story metal roofed house received significant damage and forced the residents of about six, adults and children, to seek help from the American Red Cross.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.