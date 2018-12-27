Fire Destroys Home Near Gooding



GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A fire gutted a residential home near Gooding Wednesday morning.

The Gooding Fire Department's fire chief said fire crews were dispatched at 10:02 a.m. to a structure on fire along Highway 46, just outside of town.

No one was inside the home at the time of fire and no injuries were reported, according to the fire chief.

Shoshone Fire ,Wendell Rural Fire and Bliss Fire Districts were called to assist Gooding Fire.

The home is deemed a total loss, according to the fire chief. The residents of the home have been notified and American Red Cross will provide services for them.

KMVT spoke with a family member who said it was devastating to see a place destroyed where fond childhood memories took place.

"It's sad, the worst part is you know the memories that you have here," Eric Fuqua, Gooding resident said." I learn to read and write in this house, to see it gone, you think these thing will last forever."

He said the home belonged to his grandmother and his aunt was living at the house.

"Thank god she wasn't here at the time of the fire," Fuqua said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

"Careful with space heaters electrical chords, make sure you're not plugging one chord into another or into power banks,looks like there's a lot of chords use here so whether that was the issue or not we don't know," said Brandon Covey, Gooding's Fire Chief.