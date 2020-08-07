Fire Destroys Twin Falls Shop

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls fire crews responded to a shop that was engulfed by flames when they arrived early Friday morning.

According to the Twin Falls Fire Department, firefighters arrived at around 1:19 a.m. to find a shop on fire and quickly worked to protect the nearby home and several vehicles. The Fire Department said while crews were trying to knock down the blaze several small explosions went off inside the burning building.

The fire was under control at around 2:13 a.m. with only damage to the nearby vehicles; the house was saved from damage. No one was injured in the fire. The cause is under investigation.