Fire South of Hansen Threatening Structures

HANSEN, Idaho (KLIX)-A fire is threatening structures in the foothills of the South Hills. According to the Bureau of Land Management Fire Information, the fire was first reported a little before 3 p.m. about 12 miles south of Hansen. Multiple fire agencies, including the BLM fire, Sawtooth National Forest, Rock Creek Rural Fire District, Salmon Tract Rural Fire District, Shoshone Basin Rural Fire Protection District, a helicopter, and one dozer responded to get the blaze under control and protect threatened structures. The fire was first estimated at 20 acres. It is not clear at this time, but it appears a structure was lost to the fire. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office shared images of a building and several vehicles on fire up Rock Creek Canyon.

Photo Courtesy Sgt. Dave Benefiel, Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office