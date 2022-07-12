Wreaths Across America Traveling Exhibit Comes to Twin Falls

Get our free mobile app

An exhibition about the history of Wreaths Across America is coming to Twin Falls. It’s scheduled to arrive at the Visitors Center by the Perrine Bridge at 10:00 o’clock on Friday morning. It will be open to the public until 4:00 o’clock in the afternoon before the traveling show moves on to a stop in Meridian. The exhibit is designed to educate young people on the sacrifices made by the nation’s servicemen and women. It includes a film on the history of the program. Additionally, the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution plans a community outreach during the event.

The DAR is the yearly driving force behind the laying of wreaths at several local cemeteries in December. They work with scouts, veterans, students, and other community volunteers. The wreaths decorate the graves of area veterans. Some of the local participating cemeteries are in Hansen, Filer, Twin Falls, and Buhl, and the national cemetery in Buhl, Jerome, and Wendell.

The goal of the wreaths program and the DAR are both to restore civic education in America. The laying of wreaths is one way to spur interest. Another is the traveling exhibit.

The Daughters is a large organization. In order to apply for membership, you must be able to verify at least one ancestor that fought in the Revolutionary War.

A fellow in Maine got the program started when he donated leftover wreaths to Arlington National Cemetery. Eventually, it caught on with the news media and the public. My sister is a past participant. She was able to place a wreath at the grave of our dad.