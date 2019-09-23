First Signs of Snow on First Day of Fall

This is a great sign for those eager to start their winter recreation season. We may have to drive a few hours, but for those that really need to get their fix, it looks like regional mountains will have snow. We're going to let the weather experts at Snowbrains.com walk us through this exciting news.

"The current 10-day forecast for the USA & Canada looks like a mid-winter forecast.

Both GEM & GFS snowfall weather models are agreeing on this 10-day snowfall forecast.

These snowfall forecasts are talking of significant snowfalls of 12-24″ of snow in Wyoming, Montana, California, Washington, the Canadian Coast Range, and the Canadian Rockies in the next 10-days.

We know, we know, 10-days is a long way out, but snow is forecast to start as early as today in Wyoming then spread into Canada by tomorrow with the Coast Range and Canadian Rockies seeing big snow the next 5-days.

Then, right at about that 5-day mark snow is forecast to spill over the border into the USA and spread into WA, OR, MT, ID, WY, UT, CO, NV, and CA.

It matters because this might be enough snow to get those early season backcountry skiers out there for some turns (people have already been skiing in UT, CA, WY this month on the new snow) and this might significantly help those early-bird ski resorts open for the season next month (Arapahoe Basin, Loveland, Boreal).

Both the 6-10 day & 8-14 day temp and precipitation outlooks from NOAA are showing below average temps and above average precipitation which is the PERFECT RECIPE FOR SNOW.

Fingers crossed."