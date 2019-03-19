Fish and Game Commission Sets Hunting Seasons and Rules

(KLIX) – If you’re a hunter, take note that some changes have taken place in some areas for the 2019-2020 season.

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission recently set seasons and rules that pertain to black bear, elk, deer, gray wolf, mountain lion and pronghorn.

The department said that, among other things, hunters will see increases in antlerless hunts for mule deer in some units and increased hunting opportunities for elk in others. For instance, there’ll be an increase in the number of tags for antlerless deer in Unit 39, from 500 to 1,500.

Also, the department reminded hunters that the period for controlled hunt applications is April 1-30. The controlled hunts are for bighorn sheep, moose and mountain goat. Controlled-hunt applications for elk, deer, pronghorn and fall black bear runs May 1 through June 5.