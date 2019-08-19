Fish and Game Seeks Help with Poaching Case Near Stanley

(KLIX) – A reward is being offered for information about a poaching case near Stanley.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said a pronghorn buck was found illegally killed about 130 yards east of Highway 75 near the junction with Petit Lake Road. Based on the location, the department said in a news release, it is believed the pronghorn was likely shot from the highway, likely with a .223 caliber or smaller.

Fish and Game said evidence was collected at the scene, but it is seeking the public’s help in an effort to bring the poacher to justice.

Citizens Against Poaching also is offering a reward for information about the case. Those with any information should call 800-632-5999 or 208-756-2271. Callers may remain anonymous.