Twin Falls has no shortage of great choices for breakfast, but don't overlook these five Southern Idaho restaurants that are worth driving to from Twin Falls



You’re missing out if you pass up this little diner between Twin Falls and Jackpot. The homemade bread and jam alone is worth the trip. If you blink, you might miss them... They're located inside the Sinclair Service station on the way to Jackpot



Referred to as a five-star restaurant in a four-horse town on Yelp, TNT Café is Hansen is just the kind of place you want to find on any road trip. If you go there, order a cinnamon roll. They are gigantic and delicious.



The Western Café is a local favorite that cranks out some of the best breakfast in Southern Idaho. And the service is super-friendly… It’s all smiles at this family owned restaurant.



This little restaurant in Rupert has only been around for about five years and has made quite a name for themselves. Featuring popular breakfast staples like the Bad Ass Omelet, you can’t go wrong. And with a bakery in the back, you’re getting the freshest breads and huge scones with maple frosting.

No gimmicks here. Just simple, homemade breakfast done right. If you like chicken fried steak, make a note of this place. It’s easily worth the 20 minute drive from Twin.

