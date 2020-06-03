Five-year-old Kimberly Boy Killed in Murder-suicide

Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KLIX)-Magic Valley authorities say a five-year-old boy was killed in a murder-suicide during the Memorial Day weekend in Kimberly.

According to Kimberly-Hansen Police Chief Jeff Perry, police received a call Sunday, May 24, at around 1:30 a.m. from a man who had returned from camping and discovered his son and girlfriend deceased inside a home on the 200 Block of Center Street in Kimberly.

Chief Perry says the five-year-old had a single gunshot wound and the 23-year-old mother had a single, self-inflicted, gunshot wound; a toxicology analysis is being conducted by a coroner. Identity of the mother is not being released at this time. Chief Perry says investigators are going over cell phone and tower data before the investigation is complete.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Filed Under: homicide, Kimberly-Hansen Police Department, murder-suicide
Categories: Magic Valley News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top