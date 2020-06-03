Five-year-old Kimberly Boy Killed in Murder-suicide

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KLIX)-Magic Valley authorities say a five-year-old boy was killed in a murder-suicide during the Memorial Day weekend in Kimberly.

According to Kimberly-Hansen Police Chief Jeff Perry, police received a call Sunday, May 24, at around 1:30 a.m. from a man who had returned from camping and discovered his son and girlfriend deceased inside a home on the 200 Block of Center Street in Kimberly.

Chief Perry says the five-year-old had a single gunshot wound and the 23-year-old mother had a single, self-inflicted, gunshot wound; a toxicology analysis is being conducted by a coroner. Identity of the mother is not being released at this time. Chief Perry says investigators are going over cell phone and tower data before the investigation is complete.