Flood Warning Issued for Wood River Valley

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX) – The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Big Wood River in Hailey.

“The river is expected to rise into minor flood stage by late Tuesday,” according to the advisory, “and potentially approach moderate flood stage by late-week.”

The weather service said in a social media post that residents should be aware that street flooding is likely to occur along the Cedar, War Eagle, and Della Vista Drives in the lower subdivisions in Hailey and Riverview drive in Bellevue.