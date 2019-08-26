Foo Fighters headlined the Reading Festival over the weekend, paying tribute to late Prodigy singer Keith Flint while onstage. Dave Grohl dedicated the Foos’ performance of “Run” to Flint, sharing with the crowd some memories of the Prodigy.

The Prodigy found universal appeal with songs like “Firestarter” and “Breathe,” bringing rock and EDM fans together for truly wild shows. Even Grohl spoke about how special Prodigy shows were. “Let me tell you something. I remember playing here with the Prodigy, 2009. That was the craziest shit I’ve ever seen,” the Foos frontman said.

Grohl didn’t take long to speak about Flint, memorializing the musician before playing the third song of the Foos’ set, “Run.” “I wanna keep singing with you,” Grohl told the crowd. “I wanna sing this one for Keith from The Prodigy … I wanna see some Prodigy shit out there.”

“That’s for you, Keith,” Grohl said while wrapping up the song.

After the heartfelt moment, the frontman turned into Dave Trohl, teasing a Nirvana song before ripping into Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up.” Foo Fighters even brought Astley onstage for the song.

Last week, Prodigy DJ Liam Howlett revealed the group would continue to make music, sharing a photo of himself messing with equipment.

