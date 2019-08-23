Health Advisory Issued for Thorn Creek Reservoir 

CAMAS COUNTY, Idaho – A health advisory was issued Friday for Thorn Creek Reservoir in Camas, Gooding ans Lincoln counties.

Public health officials said the advisory was issued due to harmful algal bloom (HAB).

This is the fourth health advisory issued for a reservoir in south-central Idaho. The other advisories were for Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir and Mormon Reservoir, both in July, and Magic Reservoir in early August.

All three previous advisories are ongoing, according to South Central Public Health District (SCPHD), one of the agencies that issued the advisory. The other is the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ).

In a joint statement, the agencies said on Friday:

“Results from recent DEQ water testing show the concentration of cyanobacteria (sometimes called blue-green algae) in the reservoir are now at unhealthy levels and have formed a harmful algal bloom.”

Public health officials advise people visiting Thorn Creek or any of the other reservoirs with advisories to use caution and take the following steps to protect the health of themselves and their families and pets:

Avoid exposure to water in reservoirs under a HAB health advisory. Make sure children, pets, and livestock are not exposed to the water.

Do not drink water with a HAB advisory. Boiling and disinfecting DO NOT remove toxins from water.

Do not allow pets to eat dried algae

If fishing in HAB water, remove all fat, skin, and organs before cooking. Toxins are more likely to collect in those tissues. Wash hands after handling.

HABs are not unusual in warm weather and typically shrink as water temperature drops, according to SCPHD.

“This is the fourth advisory in our region, but there are several more around the state,” SCPHD Public Health Program Manage Josh Jensen said in the prepared statement. “These toxins can be damaging so we urge you to check any reservoir you want to recreate in before you, or your pets, enter the water.”