Two Sent to the Hospital after Crash North of Hansen

HANSEN, Idaho (KLIX)-Two people were sent to the hospital Friday afternoon after a semi-truck driver failed to yield at a stop sign coming off the interstate near Hansen.

According to Idaho State Police, Roarey Kennedy, 42, of Twin Falls was flown to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, while her passenger Susan Valez, 47, of Portland, Oregon was taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center. ISP said the crash happened at just after 1 p.m. at the Kimberly/Twin Falls exit overpass of Interstate 84.

Petru Mironescu, 64, of Winston Salem, North Carolina was driving a Freightliner when he allegedly failed to yield at a stop sign on the off-ramp and caused Kennedy to hit his trailer in her Dodge Intrepid headed north of State Highway 50. Jerome County Sheriff's Office, Magic Valley Paramedics, Idaho Transportation Department and the Jerome Rural Fire Department also responded to the crash. It is still under investigation.