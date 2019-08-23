Family Plans to Search for Missing Man in South Hills

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-This weekend family and friends plan to search for a man that went missing nearly a month ago in the South Hills.

According to wife Katrina Barnett, she and others plan to look for Craig Barnett this Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. at the Magic Mountain ski lodge. Barnett said anyone who is willing to help is welcome to join the search. Craig Barnett's pickup was found about a week ago just north of an area called Lava Spring on the west side of Deadline Ridge and north of the Shoshone Basin Road.

According to Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Lori Stewart, deputies and Search and Rescue have searched the area extensively and will not participate in this weekends search, but they are not discouraging anyone from going out to look for Mr. Barnett.

Katrina Barnett posted on social media a request that people not bring their dogs because search dogs will be there to help in the effort. She also suggested people bring two-way radios to communicate with. Craig was last seen on July 25.