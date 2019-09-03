Food Survey Asks: Do You Bite or Suck? A Million People Respond

Do you prefer to suck on certain foods instead of biting them? A recent online survey asked about a bunch of different foods, and over a million people voted. Here's what they said:

Ice cubes. It's almost a tie, but SUCKING wins. 51% suck, and 49% bite. Orange slices. 73% bite them, and 27% suck. Breath mints. 75% suck on them, and 25% bite. Cheese balls. 16% suck on them. So roughly 1 in 6 people enjoy a nice soggy mouthful of cheese-flavored corn meal.

Hard candy. 14% of people risk their teeth and bite. Popsicles. 76% suck on them, and 24% bite. Chocolate. 77% bite. 23% suck and savor the taste. Gummy Bears. Almost everyone agreed you have to bite. Only 10% suck on them.

Candy canes and sugared almonds are also on the survey, plus the vote is on going so some of the percentages might be a little different than they were at the time of this post.

I'm about 50-50 on the ice, too....sometimes you need a good suck, other times a good crunch is more satisfying.