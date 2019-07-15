Food Truck Fest To Be Held In Twin Falls

The Magic Valley Arts Council is celebrating their 60th anniversary by adding to their annual Art in the Park. Friday July 26th there is going to be a ton of food trucks at the event.

I have wanted to try all of Twin Fall's food trucks that roam. The hardest part is that it is only going to be a few hours on one day, I am not sure I can eat that much food.

Check out the Friday Food Truck Fest from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Twin Falls City Park, Not only is it a great way to try some of the best food in the area, but these vendors are actually going to be competing for bragging rights. You can go check out the food trucks and vote for your favorite!

I am not sure which food trucks are going to be there just yet. I can imagine Big Fatty`s Barbecue, Pandora's Legacy and Anchor will all have their food trucks out there, though I am not positive. I am definitely looking forward to checking them all out because who doesn't like trying new foods?