Helicopter Helps with Construction in Canyon

This morning we received a few calls and messages about a lifeflight happening along the Snake River canyon. However, after talking with local law enforcement, we found that was not the case.

Jerome County Dispatch told News Radio 1310 KLIX on July 15 that they were not aware of any lifeflight happening. However, they said work is being done in the canyon which does involve the usage of a helicopter.

We are not sure how long the construction will take, but if you do see a helicopter in the area, know that this is why.