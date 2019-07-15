One Million Now Signed Up To Storm Nevada’s Area 51 For Aliens

The number of people that have signed up to attend an alien fact finding gathering in Nevada in September has been massively increasing in the past week.

Extraterrestrial researchers, enthusiasts and novice followers alike, are signing up in droves to attend a protest of Area 51 planned for later this summer. An Internet attendance document that was at just under 200,000 signatures a week ago, has swelled to over one million, according to the latest data at the event Facebook page.

Storm Area 51: They Can't Stop Us All, is being hosted by a religious organization whose name I can't include in this story due to profanity restrictions. The page supporter has more than 50,000 likes, and have called on citizens from all over the world to gather at Amargosa Valley to seek answers to whether or not the United States military has been deceiving the public concerning the existence of alien life. Organizers also say they will encourage attendees to force their way into the top secret military base on September 20, 2019, from 3 to 6 a.m.

Those who wish to attend are being instructed to meet at the nearby Area 51 Alien Center on the morning of September 20.