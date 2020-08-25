For $1.3 Million Own Your Own Hot Springs
Magic Hot Springs located between Twin Falls and Jackpot is for sale right now for 1.3 million dollars. If you have the money you could literally have a personal hot spring for your enjoyment.
According to Zillow the property has been for sale for a while. There are 3 natural hot spring sources that you can take advantage of. If you think about it, having a personal hot spring sounds pretty amazing.
If I had $1.3 million dollars to spare I would totally have my own personal hot spring to lounge in every single night. It is 160 acres of private land that includes a 2 story cabin, a shop and several other buildings. You could live there easily.
If only I had an extra couple million dollars to spend.
