Ford is reportedly discontinuing making all sedans except for the Mustang.

Apparently, Ford sees almost all of it's profits from trucks and SUV's; making production of cars not worth it.

Ford sent out a press release saying they plan on making better upgrades to more profitable vehicles like the F-150, Bronco, Mustang, Explorer and Escape.

They also plan to keep crossover vehicles.

