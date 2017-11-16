Forest Christmas Tree Permits Go On Sale Friday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Christmas tree permits go on sale Friday in southern Idaho as the holidays quickly approach. Tree hunters will be able to buy permits to go and cut down a Christmas tree at many Sawtooth National Forest locations in southern Idaho. The Forest Service sells the permits for $10 per permit, per family, and will allow people to cut a tree up to 20 feet in height. Permits are good up to December 25, after that they are invalid. Forest officials say depending on where people choose to cut their tree, they may be able to get Lodgepole pine, Subalpine fir, Douglas fir or Pinyon pine. People cannot cut trees in campgrounds, administrative sites, ski areas, summer home sites or organization camps such as a church camp. “We strongly recommend that people check with the Forest Service office closest to the area where they plan to cut their tree,” said Julie Thomas, Public Affairs Officer. “Conditions on-the-ground vary greatly from area to area throughout the Forest. In some places it may be necessary to cross-country ski or use a snow machine to access cutting areas.”

The Forest Service will provide information on the rules for cutting trees along with maps. People should prepare for the weather when they head out to find a tree, says Thomas, and take extra food and clothing. Here are the places you can purchase a Christmas tree cutting permit.

Fairfield Area

Fairfield Ranger District Office – 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM Monday-Friday

Camas Creek Country Store – 6:30 AM – 8:00 PM Monday – Thursday

6:30 AM – 8:30 PM Friday, 7:00 AM – 8:30 PM Saturday, 7:00 AM -8:00 PM Sunday

Twin Falls Area

Forest Supervisor’s Office – 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM Monday – Friday

Rock Creek General Store – 7:00 AM – 10:00 PM Seven days/week

Hansen Quick Stop & Go – 5:00 AM – 11:00 PM Seven days/week

Burley Area

Minidoka Ranger District Office – 8:00 AM –12:00- 12:30 - 4:30 PM Monday – Friday

Ketchum Area

Ketchum Ranger District Office – 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM Monday – Friday

Sawtooth NRA Hdqtrs Office – 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM Monday – Friday

Saturday– 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM Nov 25, Dec. 2, 9 and 16th.

LL Green Hardware in Hailey – 8:00 AM – 6:00PM Monday- Saturday

Stanley Area

Stanley Ranger Station – 8:30 AM – 12:00; 1:00 PM – 4:30 PM MondayFriday

Lower Stanley Country Store 9:00 – 7:00 Monday - Saturday