Forest Christmas Tree Permits Go On Sale Friday
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Christmas tree permits go on sale Friday in southern Idaho as the holidays quickly approach. Tree hunters will be able to buy permits to go and cut down a Christmas tree at many Sawtooth National Forest locations in southern Idaho. The Forest Service sells the permits for $10 per permit, per family, and will allow people to cut a tree up to 20 feet in height. Permits are good up to December 25, after that they are invalid. Forest officials say depending on where people choose to cut their tree, they may be able to get Lodgepole pine, Subalpine fir, Douglas fir or Pinyon pine. People cannot cut trees in campgrounds, administrative sites, ski areas, summer home sites or organization camps such as a church camp. “We strongly recommend that people check with the Forest Service office closest to the area where they plan to cut their tree,” said Julie Thomas, Public Affairs Officer. “Conditions on-the-ground vary greatly from area to area throughout the Forest. In some places it may be necessary to cross-country ski or use a snow machine to access cutting areas.”
The Forest Service will provide information on the rules for cutting trees along with maps. People should prepare for the weather when they head out to find a tree, says Thomas, and take extra food and clothing. Here are the places you can purchase a Christmas tree cutting permit.
Fairfield Area
Fairfield Ranger District Office – 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM Monday-Friday
Camas Creek Country Store – 6:30 AM – 8:00 PM Monday – Thursday
6:30 AM – 8:30 PM Friday, 7:00 AM – 8:30 PM Saturday, 7:00 AM -8:00 PM Sunday
Twin Falls Area
Forest Supervisor’s Office – 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM Monday – Friday
Rock Creek General Store – 7:00 AM – 10:00 PM Seven days/week
Hansen Quick Stop & Go – 5:00 AM – 11:00 PM Seven days/week
Burley Area
Minidoka Ranger District Office – 8:00 AM –12:00- 12:30 - 4:30 PM Monday – Friday
Ketchum Area
Ketchum Ranger District Office – 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM Monday – Friday
Sawtooth NRA Hdqtrs Office – 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM Monday – Friday
Saturday– 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM Nov 25, Dec. 2, 9 and 16th.
LL Green Hardware in Hailey – 8:00 AM – 6:00PM Monday- Saturday
Stanley Area
Stanley Ranger Station – 8:30 AM – 12:00; 1:00 PM – 4:30 PM MondayFriday
Lower Stanley Country Store 9:00 – 7:00 Monday - Saturday