I know friends who’ll spend hours searching for the right Christmas tree. When I was a younger guy, my dad would hand me a buck saw and tell me to find something on the hill outback. As long as I didn’t pull a Charlie Brown, he was okay with what I brought back. As a comparison, I had an aunt and uncle who had to have something massive that dwarfed their living room. My practical old man just rolled his eyes. He used to save wrapping paper for starting the wood stove.

I Bought a Phony Tree for a Relative

I’m not partial to real or artificial, but my sister had allergy issues, so in 1997, I bought an artificial tree for 57 bucks. Then she rarely came to visit. I still have the same tree. One that has shed some needles over the years, but I’m not doing this for an aesthetic. If I put up a tree, it’s for visitors, and I don’t have many. At some point, I’ll replace it, maybe on the 30th anniversary.

How Do I Find the Right Artificial Tree?

Which caused me to ask a question online about choosing the right tree, but not the right natural tree, the right artificial tree. I came across this link, which I think can be helpful. There has been a great improvement to the look of fake trees. I’m still not sure if they’re better environmentally. Old trees can be ground up and scattered back into the soil. The artificial choices are considered an issue in landfills. But if you buy the right one, you may only throw a tree away once in a lifetime.