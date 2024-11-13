I’m an empty nester. I have an artificial tree I purchased in 1997 for 59 dollars. I like the real thing, but a family member had asthma that was triggered by pine odors. The tree has been in its old box for ten years, stuffed in the back of a closet. For the most part, the tree has only been out of the box maybe five times over the last twenty years. I’ve moved a few times and didn’t see the need for setting it up.

The Feline Christmas Tree Threat

I’ve been under the same roof for over eight years, but I still don’t bother with a tree. I’ve got a cat. A big cat. Maybe not as big as some boutique breeds, but for a regular cat, he’s bigger than some dogs and not fat.

For 10 to 12 hours every weekday, he’s home alone. While he isn’t as rowdy as he was when I was younger, he would find a tree irresistible. He already has to dig through the grocery bags I bring home and claims every box that comes in the mail.

People recommend all sorts of cat-proofing devices, but what’s the point? More gadgets equals more spending, more work setting up, and more work tearing down. The only person who’s going to see the tree is me, and I may be away at Christmas anyway.

There are More Trees Than People!

Meanwhile, everywhere I go, I see decorated trees—in stores, in parks, and glowing from picture windows as I pass houses.

I’m told the environment should put up a real tree, and that artificial ones only pile up in landfills. But considering I’ve had one for almost 30 years, I’m not sure I’m the trouble.

