Forgotten Toys Could Make Twin Falls Collectors Lots Of Money

A finance website recently unveiled its list of old toys that have been fetching a pretty penny at online auctions. It's time to take inventory you hoarders.

I have a 17-year-old daughter that I am always reminding to not toss old toys she's collected since her childhood. This is in large part due to the fact that I either threw away, lit on fire, or straight up blew up, many toys I collected as a young boy, and man do I regret it. Everything from Star Wars, to G.I. Joe to card packs, I flushed a fortune down the toilet by not safeguarding these things.

A writer with finance101.com recently shared information on what some of these old items are currently fetching from collectors on the Internet. Toys we once owned and discarded that were produced in the eighties and nineties are making sellers quite a lot of cash.

Some of the items on the list include select Teddy Ruxpin dolls, Lite Brights, View Masters. and even rare Happy Meal toys from that time period are resulting in owners raking in some extra moula. My daughter still has her collection of lite-up Avatar figures from a Happy Meal I bought her a decade ago. Some of these are being sold in complete sets for a decent amount of money.

Other items people might want to dig through storage for include original Jurassic Park toys--some are selling for as much as $900--some rarer Power Ranger and My Little Pony items are raking in cash too.

A Luke Skywalker action figure was sold at auction for $25,000 just a couple years ago. So yea, it's time to do some digging, because those items you consider to be junk could help you get out of debt, or even better yet, take one hell of a vacation.