Idaho’s Favorite Christmas Toys

I did a quick lookup online. Idaho’s favorite toys. I didn’t find anything that hinted there was anything specific. Maybe it’s Playdough, but after the kids eat the stuff, then you really can’t count it. I did another search for the Idaho Potato Truck. Apparently, it’s so popular, you can’t get one at the moment. It looks great if you can eventually find one. When I was a little boy, there was a chain of hardware stores called Western Auto. Every year, the shops would issue a new truck for Christmas. My favorite was an 18-wheeler and I’m sure today it would be worth a fortune, however. We played with our toys in dirt and rocks and most ended up heavily scratched and rusted. Some of my cousins inherited the hulks and those probably long ago ended up in a landfill.

I would think Mr. Potato Head would hold a special place in the hearts and minds of Idahoans. I’m old enough to remember when a real potato was used. The features were jabbed into the tuber with the use of sharp spikes. Someone decided it was dangerous and a plastic potato with attachments that were a bit duller was introduced.

Speaking of trucks, I was watching two of my cousins playing in a sandbox. They were toddlers at the time and normally got on quite well (and still do today). Suddenly, Cousin Ray took issue with Cousin Steve. The latter got beaned with a Tonka truck. I can still hear Steve crying. Today, he stands about six and a half feet tall and both guys are gentlemen.

