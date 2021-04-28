Former Deorr Kunz P.I. Team Gives Update; Says Case ‘Solvable’

A Texas private investigation firm that once explored the case of an Idaho Falls child who went missing from an eastern Idaho campground has given its first update in the case in quite sometime. While they are currently not actively involved in th case, team members are still optimistic the case can be solved.

The six year anniversary of the disappearance of Deorr Kunz, who was 2-years-old at the time he vanished on July 10, 2015, is approaching. One of the individuals who spent time on the case was a Texas private investigator named Philip Klein. Klein and the family of the missing child parted ways in 2017.

To this day, no substantial clues have materialized in the case. Earlier this month, Klein Investigations and Consulting gave an update on the case on its Facebook page. They acknowledged no one associated with their team is actively investigation the matter, but did say that they have "been contacted by some concerned family members." The update was also shared on the website justiceforbabydeorr. A representative for Klein Investigations also wrote on the Facebook post that they believe the case is "solvable."

The parents of the child took part in a 2019 interview where they once again maintained that they know nothing of the child's whereabouts. Theories include a wild animal, such as a bear or mountain lion, may have taken the child from the small, 2015 family camping trip to Timber Creek Campground, which is approximately 10 miles from the town of Leadore, Idaho.

Idaho Missing